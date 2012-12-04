(Updates to close)
CANBERRA, Dec 4 Australian shares slipped 0.6
percent on Tuesday, weakening further after the central bank cut
interest rates a quarter point to a record-matching low, with
investor sentiment dampened by concerns about U.S. growth and
Washington budget talks.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate
to 3.0 percent following its monthly policy meeting, bringing
the easing since May to 125 basis points and matching the trough
hit during the darkest days of the global financial crisis.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 27.9 points to
4,503.6, according to the latest data. It rose 0.6 percent on
Monday to a five-week high.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8
percent to 4,015.7.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)