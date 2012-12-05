MELBOURNE Dec 5 Australian shares rose 0.4
percent on Wednesday, winning back a good chunk of losses in the
previous session, on expectations of more rate cuts after data
showed the economy slowed in the third quarter.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported gross domestic
product (GDP) rose 0.5 percent in the third quarter, the slowest
pace since early 2011..
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.8 points to
at 4,520.4, according to the latest data, after falling 0.6
percent on Tuesday.
"It was a solid, if not spectacular performance, with shares
grinding higher despite another indifferent showing on Wall
Street and the underwhelming local GDP print," said Tim Waterer,
strategist at CMC Markets.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 4,007.25 points.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates to a
record-matching low of 3 percent on Tuesday and investors
suspect further easing will be needed to offset a profusion of
headwinds, from a falling terms of trade to a high local dollar.
"A lower rate environment will ultimately help drive more
allocation away from cash to equities in 2013," said UBS
strategist George Boubouras.
"Lower cash rates drive investors towards higher-risk assets
to search for a higher return. In all cycles, lower rates drive
more risk-seeking behaviour. That is what lower funding costs
aim to do - drive equity and property prices higher," he wrote
in a report.
Top banks gained after the rate cut, with Commonwealth Bank
advancing 1 percent.
Ten Network Holdings Ltd requested a trading halt
ahead of an announcement in relation to a proposed capital
raising.
"The raising will be a bitter pill for shareholders to
swallow," said Cameron eacock, strategist at IG Markets.
"Ten is a company bleeding cash, both from its operations
and its shareholders. Due to poor programming, Ten has lost
significant TV market share and as a result has seen TV ad
revenues slump," he said.
Iron ore miner Sundance Resources plunged 12
percent to A$0.345 after it said its takeover by Hanlong Group
would be delayed to the end of January because the Chinese
company has not yet obtained the necessary funding. The deal had
been due to close on Jan. 8.
Discovery Metals jumped 2.6 percent to A$1.61 as
investors bet its Chinese suitor was likely to be successful
with its A$1.70 a share, or A$824 million ($864 million),
hostile offer, after the copper miner announced it had run into
problems at its Boseto mine in Botswana.
"I expect that there would be a few others who'd be quite
happy to sell at this price, particularly when you factor in
what they (Discovery) just said -- that we have to stop mining
at the Boseto open cut," said Pieter Bruinstroop, an analyst at
broker Octa Phillip.
Coal of Africa's fell 8 percent to A$0.175 after
workers at its Mooiplaats colliery in South Africa embarked on
an illegal strike following the suspension of four workers.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)