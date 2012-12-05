Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
(Updates with opening prices)
SYDNEY Dec 6 Australian shares inched up in early morning trade, boosted by banks and mining stocks after Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said the country will craft economic policies next year to ensure stable economic growth.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.1 percent or 6.5 points higher at 4,526.9 by 2311 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 2 points to 4,009.2
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.