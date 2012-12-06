(Updates to open) Dec 7 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent in early trade on Friday, tracking modest gains in global equities, with top miners supported by rebounding iron ore prices and banks recovering from losses in the previous session. BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 0.9 percent and rival Rio Tinto Ltd added 0.6 percent. The nation's biggest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, rose 0.7 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 30.8 points to 4,540.2 by 2317 GMT. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,027.4 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)