(Updates to close) Dec 7 Australian shares rose 0.9 percent on Friday to reach a seven-week closing high, with top miners supported by rebounding iron ore prices and the broader market up ahead of China's industrial production data over the weekend. Top global miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 0.9 percent and rival Rio Tinto Ltd edged up 0.4 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 42.5 points to 4,551.8, according to the latest data. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent to 4,041.5 in early trade. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)