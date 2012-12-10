MELBOURNE, Dec 11 Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday, with the resource sector gaining
momentum from higher base metals, gold and oil prices and
investors hoping to see fresh economic stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve this week.
* Stock index futures rose 0.2 percent to 4,577.0,
a 19.1 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday.
* U.S. stocks edged higher as technology shares bounced back
after recent weakness and McDonald's posted strong monthly
sales.
* Copper hit its highest price in almost two months as
investors took heart from rising factory output growth in top
consumer China, although data also showed Chinese exports and
imports were below forecasts, tempering the metal's gains.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting
this week, and analysts expect it to announce monthly bond
purchases of $45 billion, on top of the $40 billion in
mortgage-backed security purchases it announced in September.
* Lynas Corp shares will be watched after the
company was told it must export waste material created by
operations at its rare earths plant in Malaysia or risk having
its operating license revoked.
* Engineering firm Downer EDI has reached a
negotiated settlement on a Singapore tunnel dispute and agreed
to pay S$50 million.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.3
points to 4,0926.5 in early trade.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1418.55 0.03% 0.480
USD/JPY 82.32 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6164 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1712.2 0.04% 0.610
US CRUDE 85.67 -0.30% -0.260
DOW JONES 13169.88 0.11% 14.75
ASIA ADRS 124.32 0.03% 0.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St gets small lift from tech and McDonald's
* Oil gains after Chinese oil imports grow
* Gold rises on U.S. budget talks, Fed stimulus hopes
* Copper near 2-month high on China data
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)