CANBERRA, Dec 12 Australian shares are seen starting higher on Wednesday on the back of Wall Street gains and higher iron ore prices, with investors focusing on Federal Reserve's policy meeting decision later in the day and the U.S. budget talks. * Local stock index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 4,596.0, a 20-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent to a seven-week high on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.3 percent at 4,016.1 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in technology companies, helping the S&P 500 end at its highest since Election Day. * Copper fell as disappointing U.S. trade deficit data prompted traders to take profits, but the metal was underpinned by a weaker dollar and faster growth in factory output in big metals consumer China. * Spot iron ore prices rose to their highest since July, backed by buying from top importer China as steel mills kept production plants humming in anticipation of a stronger pick-up in demand next year. * Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd has agreed to sell its interest in the Browse liquefied natural gas project to PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd for $1.63 billion. * Australian building products maker Alesco Corp Ltd said paints maker DuluxGroup Ltd has declared its offer for Alesco unconditional. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2153 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1427.84 0.65% 9.290 USD/JPY 82.5 0.21% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6558 -- 0.038 SPOT GOLD 1709.59 -0.02% -0.260 US CRUDE 85.67 0.13% 0.110 DOW JONES 13248.44 0.60% 78.56 ASIA ADRS 124.97 0.52% 0.65 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Big tech boosts S&P 500 to best close since election * Brent crude ends higher as OPEC output slips * Gold edges down on U.S. budget hopes before FOMC * Copper dips from 2-mth high; China, dlr support For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)