(Updates to open) CANBERRA, Dec 12 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent in early trade on Wednesday on the back of Wall Street gains and higher iron ore prices, touching a nearly 17-month high, with investors also focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting decision later in the day. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.7 points to 4.595.1 as of 2321 GMT, extending gains into a fourth straight session. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent to a seven-week high on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.5 percent at 4,007.7. Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd rose 1 percent after it said it would sell its interest in the Browse liquefied natural gas project to PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd for $1.63 billion. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)