BNP Paribas fined 10 mln euros over weaknesses in anti-money laundering controls
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
(Updates to open) CANBERRA, Dec 12 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent in early trade on Wednesday on the back of Wall Street gains and higher iron ore prices, touching a nearly 17-month high, with investors also focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting decision later in the day. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.7 points to 4.595.1 as of 2321 GMT, extending gains into a fourth straight session. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent to a seven-week high on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.5 percent at 4,007.7. Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd rose 1 percent after it said it would sell its interest in the Browse liquefied natural gas project to PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd for $1.63 billion. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 A $13 billion takeover by Russian oil major Rosneft of India's Essar Oil should close this month after delays caused by debts to Indian lenders, the head of State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday, adding she had "more or less" approved the deal.