(Updates to close) CANBERRA, Dec 12 Australian shares neared a 17-month high on Wednesday, as the resource sector rose on higher commodities prices. Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed almost 1 percent after it said it would sell its interest in the Browse liquefied natural gas project to PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd for $1.63 billion. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose inched up 0.2 percent, or 7.8 points, to 4,583.8, extending gains into a fourth straight session. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent to a seven-week high on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.8 percent at 3,995.3. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)