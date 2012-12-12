(Adds details, comments)
By Maggie Lu Yueyang
CANBERRA, Dec 12 Australian shares hit a near
17-month high on Wednesday, as stronger commodity prices boosted
mining stocks and investors looked for a settlement of U.S.
budget talks, ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement later
in the day.
Big miners made gains as iron ore prices rose to their
highest level since July, backed by buying from top importer
China, while energy stocks also advanced on higher oil prices.
Investor sentiment turned positive after U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he remained hopeful
about an agreement to tackle the fiscal crisis by the
end-of-year deadline.
"Definitely the momentum is to the upside," said Stan Shamu,
a market analyst at IG Markets. "Everyone seems to be pricing in
a fairly positive outcome to the fiscal cliff negotiations as
well."
The S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 0.2 percent, or 7.8
points, to 4,583.8, extending gains into a fourth straight
session and marking its highest close since July 22, 2011. The
benchmark climbed 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 1.0 percent
after it said it would sell its interest in the Browse liquefied
natural gas project to PetroChina Co Ltd for $1.63
billion.
Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.7 percent, and Fortescue
Metals jumped 1.7 percent. Woodside Petroleum Ltd
, the country's biggest energy producer, added 1.6
percent.
The market gains came despite a pullback in Australian
consumer confidence in December as households fretted about the
outlook for the economy and finances. Analysts said this added
to the case for further cuts in interest rates.
"There is a view that the interest rate will be cut again
next year, so that gives a fuel injection into the market," said
Lonsec economist Michael Heffernan.
Major banks all lost ground in afternoon trading, led by a
0.8 percent slide in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
.
Linc Energy Ltd soared 25 percent, following a 15.5
percent surge on Tuesday. The company told the Australian Stock
Exchange on Tuesday it had no explanation for the surge.
Linc's share price has doubled since Nov 8, when Reuters
reported that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was
considering investing in the company.
"There is some view that they might be able to sell some of
their assets I think, because they've got a lot of underground
coal assets around the world," Heffernan said.
Miner Aquila Resources Ltd surged 12.7 percent
after it said arbitration on a funding dispute with its partners
on a A$7.4 billion ($7.7 billion) iron ore project in Western
Australia would start in late February in 2013.
Echo Entertainment Group Ltd jumped 4.3 percent
after it appointed John Redmond as managing director and chief
executive officer. He will start in January.
Tourism operator Flight Center Ltd rose 4.3
percent, after it said it would slash debt by repaying a $60
million loan that was used to partly fund its 2008 acquisition
of Liberty Travel in the U.S.
Paints maker DuluxGroup Ltd rose 1.7 percent after
it said it would compulsorily acquire the remaining shares in
takeover target building products maker Alesco Corp Ltd
.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.8
percent at 3,995.3.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)