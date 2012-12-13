MELBOURNE, Dec 13 Australian shares held near a
17-month high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced new stimulus measures but warned monetary policy won't
be enough to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff."
Top banks were mostly positive but miners struggled to build
on recent gains and energy stocks lost ground. The Australian
dollar briefly hit a three-month high, before easing alightly to
$1.0560.
"Falling interest rates and improved sentiment towards China
are likely to see Australian shares do well, but uncertainties
about the growth and profit outlook will act as constraints,"
said Shane Oliver, strategist at AMP Capital.
"Worries about Italy and Spain could trigger a bout of
volatility around February/March, but overall returns are likely
to be solid," he said, adding that resource stocks and telcos
were likley to outperform over the year ahead.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2.4 points
at 4,581.6 by 0028 GMT. The index hit an intraday high of
4,603.5 on Wednesday and closed at a 17-month high.
Oliver, who back in September predicted the index would be
at 4,600 by the end of 2012, expects a rise to 5,000 by the end
of next year.
"While the year ahead is likely to see occasional bouts of
volatility, returns overall are likely to be reasonable as
global growth picks up a bit and monetary conditions remain
ultra easy globally -- and become increasingly so in Australia,"
he said.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.5
points to 3,992.7.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE:
* Iluka Resources Ltd sank 7 percent to A$8.02
after it said zircon and synthetic rutile volumes are near the
bottom end of advised ranges, and market conditions for its
mineral sands products remained challenging.
0025 GMT
* Linc Energy retreated 14 percent to A$1.12,
unwinding after two days of steep gains on the back of
speculation Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is interested
in the company. On Wednesday Linc said it was unable to explain
the jump since it closed at 81 cents on Friday December 7.
0024 GMT
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)