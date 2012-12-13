MELBOURNE, Dec 13 A five-day rally in Australian
shares stalled on Thursday, with the index ending just one point
below the 17-month closing high posted a day earlier as
investors turned cautious over effect a strong Australian dollar
was having on exporters.
Top miner BHP Billiton still managed its best close
in 7-1/2 months, gaining 0.7 percent to A$36, as iron ore prices
rose to their highest since July.
The broader upside for stocks was stifled by the Australian
dollar's advance to a three-month peak, along with
concerns at the lack of progress in U.S. budget talks between
Democrats and Republicans over ways to reduce the deficit.
Failure to reach a compromise would drive the United States
over a "fiscal cliff", $600 billion of tax hikes and spending
cuts scheduled to start from January, and could tip the world's
largest economy into recession.
"Most people still think 'How can they be so stupid as to
give themselves a recession that they don't want to have, don't
need to have?' and therefore something will be done at five
minutes to midnight so that it doesn't happen," said Saul
Eslake, economist at Merrill Lynch Bank of America. "But with
each day that goes by ... that continues to be a worry."
Eslake added that observers were "troubled by the number of
people on both side of politics who think that going over the
cliff is a legitimate option."
In Australia, investors are looking for a pick-up in the
non-mining parts of the economy to compensate for lower spending
slated for resource projects.
"The big issue for 2013 is whether there will be a smooth
and orderly transition from growth led by resources investment
to growth led by something else once we pass the peak of the
mining investment boom," Eslake said.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1 point, the
first decline in five days, to end at 4,582.8, according to the
latest data.
The index hit an intraday high of 4,603.5 on Wednesday and
closed at a 17-month high.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 3,974.7.
Media shares rallied, led by a gain of 11 percent to A$0.54
in Fairfax Media after Commonwealth Bank of Australia
analysts upgraded the stock to "Overweight" and put a target
price of A$0.59.
APN News and Media gained 10.5 percent, to A$0.315.
Iluka Resources Ltd sank 6 percent to A$8.16 after
it said zircon and synthetic rutile volumes are near the bottom
end of advised ranges, and market conditions for its mineral
sands products remained challenging.
Linc Energy retreated 20 percent to A$1.035,
unwinding after two days of steep gains on the back of
speculation that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was
interested in the company. On Wednesday Linc said it was unable
to explain the jump since it closed at 81 cents on Friday
December 7.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)