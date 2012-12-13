MELBOURNE, Dec 14 Australian shares look set to
open slightly softer on Friday, with sentiment dampened by a
high currency and after European and U.S. equity markets
faltered as talks on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" appeared to stall.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent
to 4583, in line with the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index.
* A five-day rally in Australian shares stalled on Thursday,
with the index ending just one point below Wednesday's 17-month
closing high.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 3,982.9 in early trade.
* On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning
streak, retreating as worries intensified that Washington's
fiscal negotiations were dragging on with little progress.
* Copper fell on the impasse in U.S. budget talks and on
concerns that the Federal Reserve's decision to tie its monetary
policy to unemployment might limit economic stimulus.
* Insurer IAG will be watched after selling its
loss-making UK operations, including selling Equity Red Star to
buyout firm Aquiline Capital Partners for about A$130 million.
* Shares in Premier Investments will be in focus
after saying in a newspaper report it was on the lookout for
retail acquisitions after a hiring spree of senior executives.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2135 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1419.45 -0.63% -9.030
USD/JPY 83.62 0.44% 0.370
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7299 -- 0.028
SPOT GOLD 1696.19 -0.90% -15.360
US CRUDE 86.15 -0.71% -0.620
DOW JONES 13170.72 -0.56% -74.73
ASIA ADRS 125.35 -0.16% -0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends six days of gains on 'cliff' worries
* Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution
* Gold falls as Fed fears prompt position liquidations
* Copper falls after Fed decision; fiscal worries drag
