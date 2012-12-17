(Adds comments, stocks on the move)
MELBOURNE, Dec 17 Australian shares edged 0.1
percent lower on Monday in thin trade as investors started to go
on holidays and amid uncertainty over U.S. fiscal discussions,
but remained near 17-month highs reached on a recovery in iron
ore prices.
Banks, healthcare and other industrial shares led the modest
declines, while mining stocks gained some reprieve, helped by
encouraging manufacturing data from China on Friday.
"The volumes are very tiny," said Patersons Securities
dealer Martin Angel, adding many players were now out for the
Christmas and New Year break.
Among the top miners, BHP Billiton rose 0.8 percent
to A$36.35.
"There has been a lot of money sitting on the sidelines and
people are just nibbling away at some quality stocks," Angel
said.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 3.4 points
to stand at 4,579.7 at 0015 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on
Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2
percent to 3,971.9.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Shares in Fortescue Metals Group jumped 3 percent
after the group said it is in talks to sell a minority stake in
its multi-billion dollar port and rail assets as it looks to cut
debt and build new mines in a world of weaker iron ore prices.
0010 GMT
* Shares in contractor Leighton Holdings Ltd gained
2.1 percent to A$17.17 as competition for its fibre-optics
business NextGen heated up. KKR & Co LP has jumped into
the auction, a source told Reuters, pitting it against rival
buyout firm Providence Equity Partners
0010 GMT
* Shares in surfwear company Billabong International Ltd
jumped 6 percent on a report that a director has made a
buyout offer for the company.
* Shares in publisher Fairfax Media were in a
trading halt after it sold off its 51 percent stake in New
Zealand online business Trade Me Ltd -- seen by many
analysts as its best asset -- for A$616 million ($649 million)
to help cut debt.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)