(Updates with closing levels, comments)
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Dec 17 Australian shares slipped 0.2
percent in thin trade on Monday as investors began winding down
ahead of the end of year holiday season, though the resource
sector found support from firm iron ore prices, which had helped
the market to a 17-month high last week.
Banks, healthcare and other industrial shares posted modest
declines, while mining stocks were held up by the rally in iron
ore prices and an encouraging manufacturing survey from China
on Friday.
"There is a bit of money coming out of the high-yielding
stocks like banks and coming into resources," said Jamie Elgar,
dealer at Burrell & Co.
He said there was likely to be little clear direction until
talks aimed at avoiding steep tax hikes and spending cuts in the
U.S. economy were resolved.
Overall volumes were moderate, with total turnover just 83
percent of an average day.
Among the top miners, BHP Billiton rose 0.8 percent
to A$36.35.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 9.7 points
to close at 4,573.4, not far from last week's 4,603 17-month
peak. The benchmark ended flat on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 3,966.5.
Shares in Fortescue Metals Group jumped 3.7 percent
after the group said it is in talks to sell a minority stake in
its multi-billion dollar port and rail assets as it looks to cut
debt and dig new mines.
Uranium miner Paladin Energy jumped 8.4 percent to
A$0.97, getting a boost after the pro-nuclear power Liberal
Democratic Party won Japan's election in a landslide.
Australian surfwear company Billabong International
put its shares in a trading halt ahead of a possible takeover
bid for the company, the latest development in a tumultuous year
in which three previous takeover offers failed.
Before the halt, the shares hit a two-month high on a report
that an independent director had made a takeover offer worth
A$527 million ($555 million) for the company. The shares last
traded up 4.8 percent at A$0.98.
Shares in publisher Fairfax Media rose 1.0 percent
after it sold off its 51 percent stake in New Zealand online
business Trade Me Ltd -- seen by many analysts as its
best asset -- for A$616 million ($649 million) to slash debt.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)