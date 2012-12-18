(Updates with closing levels)
MELBOURNE, Dec 18 Australian shares gained 0.5
percent on Tuesday to a 17-month high, boosted by hopes for
further rate cuts and optimism about U.S. budget talks.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 21.8 points
to 4,595.2, according to latest data, the highest close since
July 22, 2011. Resource stocks closed higher, propelled by a
rise in iron ore prices.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed 0.3
percent higher at 3,979.3.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)