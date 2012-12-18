MELBOURNE Dec 19 Australian shares rose 0.6
percent to fresh 17-month highs on Wednesday as top miners and
banks gained after advances in U.S. stocks, oil and base metal
prices on signs of progress in talks to avoid the U.S. "fiscal
cliff".
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 27 points at 4,621.8
by 2314 GMT. It climbed 0.5 percent on Tuesday to 4,595.2.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8
percent to 4,011.6.
Surfwear company Billabong International remained
on trading halt as it said it has received a $556 million
takeover bid for the company.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)