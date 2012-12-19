SYDNEY Dec 20 Australian shares were almost
flat in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the noon expiry of the
December share price futures contract.
Westpac Banking Corp rose 0.3 percent.
Telecommunications giant Telstra gained 0.4 percent while blood
products maker CSL Ltd rose 0.5 percent.
But mining stocks were lower, with Rio Tinto Ltd
losing 1.5 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.47 points at
4,617.3 by 2341 GMT. It climbed 0.5 percent on Wednesday to its
highest close since July 8, 2011.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 4,046.4.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)