SYDNEY, Dec 21 Australian shares are likely to extend a surge that has taken them to 17-month highs into a fourth day on Friday after U.S. stocks rose on signs of modest progress in U.S budget negotiations. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,625, a 9.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 16.33 to 4,634.11 on Thursday, its highest close in 17 months. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 11.18 to 4,087.06 in early trade. * U.S stocks rebounded from early losses after Republican House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working on a solution to the "fiscal cliff" despite slamming President Barack Obama's approach to budget talks. * Energy stocks may be pulled down by overnight falls in gold and copper prices. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2141 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1443.69 0.55% 7.880 USD/JPY 84.35 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7997 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1646.99 -1.17% -19.570 US CRUDE 89.95 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13311.72 0.45% 59.75 ASIA ADRS 131.39 1.06% 1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rebounds on some 'cliff' progress * Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls * Gold below $1,650/oz, down 1.3 pct on fund selling * Copper near one-month low as U.S. fiscal talks sour For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)