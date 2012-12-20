SYDNEY, Dec 21 Australian shares are likely to
extend a surge that has taken them to 17-month highs into a
fourth day on Friday after U.S. stocks rose on signs of modest
progress in U.S budget negotiations.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,625, a 9.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 16.33 to 4,634.11 on
Thursday, its highest close in 17 months.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 11.18 to
4,087.06 in early trade.
* U.S stocks rebounded from early losses after Republican
House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working on a
solution to the "fiscal cliff" despite slamming President Barack
Obama's approach to budget talks.
* Energy stocks may be pulled down by overnight falls in
gold and copper prices.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2141 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1443.69 0.55% 7.880
USD/JPY 84.35 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7997 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1646.99 -1.17% -19.570
US CRUDE 89.95 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13311.72 0.45% 59.75
ASIA ADRS 131.39 1.06% 1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rebounds on some 'cliff' progress
* Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls
* Gold below $1,650/oz, down 1.3 pct on fund selling
* Copper near one-month low as U.S. fiscal talks sour
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)