SYDNEY, Dec 21 Australian shares slipped 0.2
percent on Friday pulled down by shares in mining and gold as
news of a Republican collapse in the U.S. "fiscal cliff" wrangle
weighed on investor sentiment leading up to the Christmas break.
Miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
both lost 0.9 percent.
Gold miner Newcrest Mining slipped 0.1 percent
while Evolution slumped 6.4 percent.
Republican lawmakers delievered a stinging rebuke to their
leader, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, on
Thursday when they failed to back an effort designed to extract
concessions from President Barack Obama in fiscal cliff talks.
"News of the Republican non-vote threw a spanner in the
works," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.
"The rosier-looking morning sentiment had taken a more
solemn tone by the afternoon, with traders pulling in the reins
on a market advance given the stagnated U.S. budget talks."
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 10.5 points
lower at 4,623.6, still near the highs reached earlier this
week. The market has advanced 13.8 percent over 2012.
"There are many moving parts to the ongoing fiscal cliff
discussions which makes it difficult for investors to project
whether financial markets will be adopting a pro-risk or
anti-risk sentiment at the commencement of 2013," said Waterer.
Defensives were mostly soft with supermarket retailers
Woolworths Ltd losing 0.2 percent while Wesfarmers
was trading flat. Australia's no.1 telecommunications
provider Telstra slipped 0.2 percent.
Banks were strong, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
leading gains, up 0.8 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent or 20.7 points to 4,054.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)