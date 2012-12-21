(Updates with closing levels) SYDNEY, Dec 21 Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent on Friday pulled down by shares in mining and gold as news of a Republican collapse in the U.S. "fiscal cliff" wrangle weighed on investor sentiment leading up to the Christmas break. Miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd both dropped 0.9 percent. Gold miner Newcrest Mining slipped 0.1 percent while Evolution slumped 6.4 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 10.5 points lower at 4,623.6 still near the highs reached earlier this week. The market has advanced 13.8 percent over 2012. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.5 percent, or 20.7 points to 4,054.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)