MELBOURNE, Dec 24 Australian shares are expected
to edge up on Monday, recovering from light losses late last
week although worries about the apparent stalling of U.S. fiscal
negotiations will likely cap gains.
* Local share price index futures rose 25 points to
4,617.0, a 6.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark slipped 10.5 points to 4,623.6 on
Friday.
* For the year, the market is on track for a gain of 14
percent, although the benchmark remains 30 percent below its
all-time high.
* Monday's session will be shortened ahead of the two-day
Christmas holiday and volumes will be thin, with many players
already out on vacation.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,044.8 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican
plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient
support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be
reached before 2013. Still, stocks managed to rebound from the
day's lows.
* Copper prices rose, recovering from steep falls in the
previous session, although investors remained nervous that the
United States would not be able to avert a fiscal crisis, which
could push the world's largest economy into recession.
* News Corp's online classifieds business REA Group
will be in focus after posting double-digit growth in the first
quarter, with earnings up 28 percent as revenues rose 17
percent.
