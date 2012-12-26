MELBOURNE, Dec 27 Australian shares eased marginally on Thursday, following a two-day break from trade, as concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis kept investors on the edge. President Barack Obama is due back in Washington early Thursday for a final effort to negotiate a deal with Congress to avert or at least postpone the "fiscal cliff". The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2 points at 4,632.7 at 2314 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent in a short session on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,063.7. U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day after a report showed consumers spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year. Fortescue Metals Group rose 2.3 percent to A$4.45 after announcing it will go ahead developing its Kings deposit to complete an iron ore expansion to 155 million tonnes a year, which was put on hold in September amid a cash crunch. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by ERic Meijer)