MELBOURNE Dec 28 Australian shares rode iron
ore stocks up to finish at a 19-month high on Friday, with a
recovery in battered mining shares driving the market to its
strongest annual gain since 2009.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 23.3 points to
close at 4,671.3, according to the latest data, its highest
close since June 2, 2011.
The benchmark is on track to post gains of around 15 percent
for the year, its biggest rise since a 31 percent recovery in
2009 after the 2008 slump.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to finish at 4,080.9.
