SYDNEY, Dec 31 Australian shares are set for a
weaker start on Monday ahead of the New Year's holiday, with
investors waiting on the outcome of a last-chance round of U.S.
budget talks.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 4.624, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent to close at
4,671.3 on Friday, its highest close since June 2, 2011.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,068.9 in early trade.
* Both the Australian and New Zealand markets will have
abbreviated sessions on Monday, New Year's Eve.
* U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Friday,
dropping 1 percent and marking the S&P 500's longest losing
streak in three months as the government edged closer to the
"fiscal cliff" with no solution in sight.
* Copper fell slightly on Friday on a stronger dollar and
uncertainty over the U.S. budget talks, but signs that top
consumer China's economy is recovering limited losses.
* Australia is due to release private sector credit for
November on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.43 -1.11% -15.670
USD/JPY 85.78 -0.27% -0.230
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7009 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1655.39 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 90.8 -0.08% -0.070
DOW JONES 12938.11 -1.21% -158.20
ASIA ADRS 130.46 -0.16% -0.21
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends sour week with 5th straight decline
* Oil slips as US fuel stocks rise, budget worries linger
* Gold down on day, week amid last-ditch US budget talks
* Copper dips on dollar, U.S. budget talks
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)