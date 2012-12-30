SYDNEY, Dec 31 Australian shares are set for a weaker start on Monday ahead of the New Year's holiday, with investors waiting on the outcome of a last-chance round of U.S. budget talks. * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 4.624, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent to close at 4,671.3 on Friday, its highest close since June 2, 2011. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,068.9 in early trade. * Both the Australian and New Zealand markets will have abbreviated sessions on Monday, New Year's Eve. * U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Friday, dropping 1 percent and marking the S&P 500's longest losing streak in three months as the government edged closer to the "fiscal cliff" with no solution in sight. * Copper fell slightly on Friday on a stronger dollar and uncertainty over the U.S. budget talks, but signs that top consumer China's economy is recovering limited losses. * Australia is due to release private sector credit for November on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.43 -1.11% -15.670 USD/JPY 85.78 -0.27% -0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7009 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1655.39 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 90.8 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 12938.11 -1.21% -158.20 ASIA ADRS 130.46 -0.16% -0.21 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends sour week with 5th straight decline * Oil slips as US fuel stocks rise, budget worries linger * Gold down on day, week amid last-ditch US budget talks * Copper dips on dollar, U.S. budget talks For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)