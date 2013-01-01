MELBOURNE, Jan 2 Australian shares rose 0.4
percent as trade resumed after the New Year holiday on
Wednesday, as top miners gained as iron ore hit an 8-month high,
and after the U.S. Senate approved a last-minute deal to avert
steep tax hikes and spending cuts.
The crucial U.S. budget negotiations continue unresolved
though as Republicans in the House of Representatives said they
might try to change the bill.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, which ended 2012 up
14.6 percent, its best annual gain since 2009, was up 18.5
points at 4,667.5 by 2313 GMT.
Iron ore prices posted the biggest monthly increase on
record in December. The benchmark index for 62-percent grade
iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose $5.50 a tonne to $144.90 a tonne on
Monday, its highest level since May 1.
U.S. stocks closed out 2012 with their strongest day in more
than a month, putting the S&P 500 up 13.4 percent for the year.
The New Zealand market remains closed for a holiday on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)