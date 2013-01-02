MELBOURNE, Jan 2 Australian shares rose 1.2
percent in the first trading session of 2013, the biggest
one-day percentage gain in five months as U.S. lawmakers agreed
to a budget deal that should keep the world's largest economy
out of recession.
Local shares hit a 19-month high, led by top miners on the
rosier outlook for demand for Australian exports such as iron
ore.
"There is a huge reliance on the U.S. continuing to grow,"
said Atul Lele, strategist at Credit Suisse
"Asia's growth is still to an extent a derivative of U.S.
growth, certainly from the export perspective," he said.
By a vote of 257 to 167, the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives approved a bill to raise taxes on top earners.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, which ended 2012 up
14.6 percent in its best annual gain since 2009, rose 57 points
to 4,705.9, according to the latest data. That was the highest
since June 1, 2011.
Top miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both
had their best close since February. BHP rallied 2 percent to
A$37.84 while Rio gained 2.4 percent to A$67.62.
Fortescue Metals rallied 6 percent to A$4.92.
The U.S. budget deal sliced the fiscal drag on the U.S. to
about $250 billion from a possible $670 billion, avoiding
economic recession.
"This is great news for global growth and explains why
shares and other growth-related assets such as the Australian
dollar are up strongly today," said Shane Oliver, strategist at
AMP Capital.
AMP forecast U.S. growth of 2.5 percent in 2013 and global
growth of around 3.25 percent, underpinning gains in global
share markets.
"This removal of the fiscal cliff threat provides a positive
backdrop for Australia," Oliver said, predicting Australian
shares could return around 12 percent this year.
Gindalbie Metals Ltd rallied 10 percent to A$0.275
after it shipped the first shipment of magnetite concentrate to
China from the Karara iron ore project.
The New Zealand market remained closed for a holiday on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)