MELBOURNE Jan 3 Australian shares rose 0.7
percent to a fresh 19-month high on Thursday as investors
snapped up exporters such as miners on encouraging signs from
the world's top two economies.
Data showing growth in China's services sector accelerated
at its fastest pace in four months reinforced the spike in world
stocks and commodity prices that followed news the U.S. avoided
triggering a "fiscal cliff" budget crunch..
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 35 points to
4,740.7, according to the latest data, its highest since May 19
2011. It gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day
percentage rise in five months.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 4,082.4 as trade resumed after holidays.
BHP Billiton added 0.8 percent to A$38.15, while
Rio Tinto notched up another 2.4 percent to A$69.25.
