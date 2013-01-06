SYDNEY, Jan 7 Australian shares are likely to
open a touch higher on Monday, underpinned by major miners on
gains in iron ore prices amid renewed demand from China.
Encouraging jobs data in the United States is also expected to
provide a positive lead.
* Local stock price index futures rose 0.4 percent,
or 18 points to 4,723, in line with the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark closed at 4,723.78 on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.3
percent to 4,085.8 in early trade.
* In the U.S., the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index
ended at a five-year high on Friday, lifted by reports showing
employers kept up a steady pace of hiring workers and the vast
services sector expanded at a brisk rate.
* Copper fell on Friday as the dollar rose after the U.S.
Federal Reserve flagged concerns about the risks of its
stimulative monetary policy, but falls in metals were limited by
the jobs data.
* Iron ore climbed to its highest in more than a year at
around $150 a tonne on Friday, with Chinese mills continuing to
replenish inventories as recent economic data fuelled hopes of
better demand in the new year. .IO62-CNI=SI
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2222 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1466.47 0.49% 7.100
USD/JPY 88.28 0.14% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9026 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1655.79 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 93.09 0.18% 0.170
DOW JONES 13435.21 0.33% 43.85
ASIA ADRS 135.28 0.15% 0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 finishes at 5-year high on economic data
* Brent crude falls, demand concerns offset US jobs data
* Gold drops but pares losses after U.S. payrolls
* Copper down on Fed minutes, U.S. data limits falls
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)