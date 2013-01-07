(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Jan 7 Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent on Monday, paring early gains as investors consolidated the recent rally on U.S. data showing a steady pace of jobs growth and brisk expansion in the services sector. Major banks ended the day moderately higher with Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd leading gains, up 0.6 percent. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia bucked the trend, dropping 1 percent after hitting an all-time high of A$63.70 during morning trade. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 6.5 points lower at 4,717.3, according to the latest data. It fell 16.9 points on Friday after reaching 19-month highs. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,084.8 to close at a 5-year high. (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)