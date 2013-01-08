(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Jan 8 Australian shares ended 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, losing steam as miners and banks retreated amid investor caution about a steep rise in iron ore prices, U.S. corporate earnings and debt ceiling talks. Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd eased 0.8 percent, while Rio Tinto Ltd fell 1.2 percent. Australia's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost nearly 2.0 percent, stepping back from an all-time high hit in the previous session. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 27.1 points at 4,690.2, according to the latest data. It slipped 0.1 percent to 4,717.3 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to close at a fresh 5-year high of 4,090.4. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)