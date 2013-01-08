MELBOURNE Jan 9 Australian shares may find some support on Wednesday after three consecutive falls, with gains in iron ore prices likely to support miners and data expected to show retail sales recovered some strength ahead of Christmas.

* Local share price index futures rose 2 points to 4,667, a 23 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent to 4,690.25 on Tuesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,099.05 in early trade.

* BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto may get a boost after spot iron ore prices rose to almost 15-month highs as top buyer China rebuilds stockpiles..

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, retreating from last week's rally on the "fiscal cliff" deal as companies started to report results for the fourth quarter.

* Australian retail sales figures due at 0030 GMT are seen up 0.4 pct in November after a flat read the previous month.

* Prices for Australian and South African coal benchmarks will be largely unchanged this year as a forecast 3 percent growth in demand for seaborne coal, driven mainly from China and India, will be met by a corresponding 3 per cent rise in supply, leaving the market short by 19 million tonnes, Deutsche Bank said in a report on Tuesday.. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2147 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.15 -0.32% -4.740 USD/JPY 87.01 -0.87% -0.760 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8638 -- -0.037 SPOT GOLD 1658.6 0.73% 11.960 US CRUDE 93.16 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13328.85 -0.41% -55.44 ASIA ADRS 131.95 -1.52% -2.04 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way * Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread * Gold up for first time in 3 days on Asian buying * Copper steady; China hopes offset U.S. concerns

