(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 9 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing streak as top miners and major banks helped to offset declines in department stores and some gold miners.

The market stood its ground even as retail sales data showed a fall of 0.1 percent for November, missing forecasts for a rise..

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 17.9 points at 4,708.1, according to the latest data. It fell 0.6 percent to 4,690.25 on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index extended gains by 0.3 percent to close at a fresh 5-year high of 4,103.5. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)