MELBOURNE Jan 10 Australian shares firmed 0.1
percent on Thursday as investors awaited December trade data
from China, Australia's top customer, which is expected to show
a pick-up in imports.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 7 points at
4,714.9 by 2315 GMT. It rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, snapping
a three-day losing streak.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,111.4.
New Zealand posted a bigger-than-expected NZ$700 million
($583 million) trade deficit for November, its fourth straight
monthly trade deficit..
