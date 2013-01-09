MELBOURNE Jan 10 Australian shares firmed 0.1 percent on Thursday as investors awaited December trade data from China, Australia's top customer, which is expected to show a pick-up in imports.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 7 points at 4,714.9 by 2315 GMT. It rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,111.4.

New Zealand posted a bigger-than-expected NZ$700 million ($583 million) trade deficit for November, its fourth straight monthly trade deficit.. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)