(Updates to close)
MELBOURNE Jan 10 Australian shares rose 0.3
percent on Thursday, revived by much stronger-than-expected
Chinese trade data which signalled economic strength in
Australia's top customer.
China's exports in December grew 14.1 percent from a year
earlier to hit a seven-month peak, data showed, trouncing market
expectations for 4 percent. Imports grew 6 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 15 points to
4,723, according to the latest data. It rose 0.4 percent on
Wednesday to snap a three-day losing streak.
Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals
advanced 2.3 percent after data showed China's imports
of iron ore rose 7.8 percent in December to a record 70.94
million tonnes.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.4
percent to 4,119.1.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)