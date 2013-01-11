(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Jan 11 Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent on Friday with miners losing ground as a cyclone affected their operations, overshadowing gains in other sectors after global markets had rallied on better-than-expected Chinese trade data. BHP Billiton Ltd lost 2 percent while rival iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.9 percent. The tropical storm Cyclone Narelle strengthened into a category 4 storm, shutting ports handling a fifth of the world's globally traded iron ore and cutting supplies of natural gas and oil on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 13.5 points lower at 4,709.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,131.8, a fresh five-year closing high. (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)