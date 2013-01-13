UPDATE 12-At least 36 dead in attack on Philippines casino - official
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Adds detail on South Korean victim, relatives, patrons escaping, changes byline, paragraphs 27-29, 31)
(Updates to open) SYDNEY, Jan 14 Australian shares rallied 0.5 percent in early trade on Monday, led by banking stocks, while big miners were mainly softer as copper prices inched lower after a boost last week from firm Chinese trade data. The banking sector was firm, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia leading gains, up 0.7 percent. Global miner BHP Billiton fell 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals was off 0.7 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 20.8 points higher to 4,730.3 by 2318 GMT. The index fell 0.3 percent last week, snapping seven straight weeks of gains. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,141.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Adds detail on South Korean victim, relatives, patrons escaping, changes byline, paragraphs 27-29, 31)
June 2 French crystal maker Baccarat said on Friday that Chinese investment group Fortune Fountain Capital has signed a commitment to acquire an 88.8 percent stake in the company from U.S investment firms Starwood Capital Group and L Catterton.