Jan 15 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, with weaker copper and iron ore prices weighing on miners and BHP Billiton under pressure after two brokers cut their ratings on the market's top stock. * Stock index futures gained 1 point to 4,690.0, a 29.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1 point to 4,155.0 in early trade. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Monday as concerns about demand for Apple Inc products sent shares of the tech heavyweight lower and investors braced for earnings disappointments. * Copper prices slipped on Monday, dragged lower by a slight rise in the dollar against a basket of currencies, but further falls were kept in check by better economic growth prospects in top consumer China. * World no.3 miner Rio Tinto is due to report fourth quarter production before the market closes on Tuesday, with analysts tipping it will beat its iron ore output forecast for 2012. * Macquarie and Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts downgraded top global miner BHP Billiton. Merrill Lynch cut its rating to "underperform", calling the stock expensive. "We see the group as struggling to grow," Merrill Lynch analysts said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2120 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1470.68 -0.09% -1.370 USD/JPY 89.39 0.26% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8518 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1667.19 0.29% 4.750 US CRUDE 94.24 0.73% 0.680 DOW JONES 13507.32 0.14% 18.89 ASIA ADRS 135.39 0.42% 0.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St closes lower as Apple drags * Oil rises toward $112 on product strength, weak dollar * Platinum hits 3-month high on supply worry, gold up * Copper dips on stronger dollar, China demand in focus For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)