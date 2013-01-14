Jan 15 Australian shares are set to open lower
on Tuesday, with weaker copper and iron ore prices weighing on
miners and BHP Billiton under pressure after two
brokers cut their ratings on the market's top stock.
* Stock index futures gained 1 point to 4,690.0, a
29.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1
point to 4,155.0 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Monday as concerns
about demand for Apple Inc products sent shares of the
tech heavyweight lower and investors braced for earnings
disappointments.
* Copper prices slipped on Monday, dragged lower by a slight
rise in the dollar against a basket of currencies, but further
falls were kept in check by better economic growth prospects in
top consumer China.
* World no.3 miner Rio Tinto is due to report
fourth quarter production before the market closes on Tuesday,
with analysts tipping it will beat its iron ore output forecast
for 2012.
* Macquarie and Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts
downgraded top global miner BHP Billiton. Merrill Lynch cut its
rating to "underperform", calling the stock expensive. "We see
the group as struggling to grow," Merrill Lynch analysts said.
