MELBOURNE, Jan 15 Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent in early trade on Tuesday, with slight gains among the banks offsetting a weaker mining sector hurt by soft copper and iron ore prices. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 9.3 points to 4,729.0 at 2330 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 2.8 points to 4,156.7. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)