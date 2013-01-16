(Adds details, comments) SYDNEY, Jan 16 Australian shares rallied 0.5 percent on Wednesday led by banks and defensives after Wall St posted modest gains on stronger-than-expected retail data. The financials sector helped lead the index higher, with Australia's top lender, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding 0.9 percent. Defensives finished the day stronger; blood products maker CSL Ltd surged 3.5 percent, Australia's top telecommunications provider Telstra jumped 1.1 percent and food retailer Wesfarmers Ltd rose 0.5 percent. "Investors continue to pile back into defensive-yield plays," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG Markets. "Health care, telecommunications and financial sectors are all outperforming the market." The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the day 21.8 points higher to 4,738.4. The index ended 0.1 percent lower at 4,716.6 on Tuesday. Miners finished the session softer. Iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd fell 0.8 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.5 percent. "Today was perhaps best described as a tentative press forward ahead of key economic releases due in the next two days," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets. "It would appear that a number of traders are waiting to see how Friday's Chinese GDP data pans out before buying with more conviction and this is particularly true of the mining sector." Qantas Airways rose 0.7 percent after Australia's top airline said its order for 15 Boeing Dreamliner jets remains on track, despite a string of recent problems with the aircraft. Australian building materials maker Boral Ltd said on Wednesday it will cut 700 jobs across the country, aiming to reduce costs in a weak housing construction markets. Boral shares jumped 10 percent to an 18-month high. A measure of Australian consumer confidence inched up 0.6 percent in January as people fretted about their finances even as they grew more optimistic on the economy and looked to spend more on major items. Iron ore slipped further after hitting 15-month highs last week as buying interest from top importer China eased, although traders say a recovery in steel demand and more restocking by mills ahead of the Lunar New year should keep prices supported. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session flat, falling 1.7 points to 4,169.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)