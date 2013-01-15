(Updates to open) SYDNEY, Jan 16 Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday as a dip in iron ore prices weighed on the market, adding to investor concern about Chinese demand and the U.S. debt ceiling. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 3.4 points higher at 4,720 by 2313 GMT. The index ended 0.1 percent lower at 4,716.6 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.9 points to 4,172.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)