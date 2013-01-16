Jan 17 Australian shares are set for a softer opening on Thursday, following a big drop in iron ore prices, as investors become cautious about weakening demand from China ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday. * Local share price index futures inched up 0.2 percent, or 8 points, to 4,713.0, thought still a 25.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5 percent higher at 4,738.4 points on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.3 percent to 4,181.1 in early trade. * The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as solid earnings from two major banks and a bounceback in Apple shares offset concerns about a lower forecast for global growth in 2013. * Copper fell for a fourth straight session to two-week lows on Wednesday, reversing from earlier gains, as investors worried about lack of physical demand ahead of China's Lunar New Year holiday and the release of GDP data on Friday. * Iron ore extended its decline, posting its biggest daily drop in 14 months on Wednesday, on uncertainty over steel demand from top consumer China which curbed appetite for the steel ingredient. * Australia's top two oil and gas producers, Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Santos Ltd, will report their fourth-quarter production figures. * Australia's December jobs data is due at 11:30am on Thursday, with analysts predicting a rise in the unemployment rate to 5.4 percent from 5.2 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2148 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1472.63 0.02% 0.290 USD/JPY 88.39 -0.44% -0.390 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8185 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1678.79 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE 94.14 0.92% 0.860 DOW JONES 13511.23 -0.17% -23.66 ASIA ADRS 133.67 -0.83% -1.12 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 flat as bank profits temper growth concerns * Brent crude settles higher as February contract expires * Platinum up as SAfrica crisis stirs supply fears * Copper dips on weak demand ahead of China data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)