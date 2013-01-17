(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move) SYDNEY, Jan 17 Australian shares rallied 0.8 percent to a 20-month high, with gains across the board, as data showing an unexpected fall in Australian employment in December bolstered the odds for another interest rate cut. Banks were firmer, with Australia's no.1 lender, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia leading gains, up 1 percent. Retailers also improved on the hopes for a boost to economic activity, with furniture and electrical goods store Harvey Norman adding 2.4 percent. Supermarket giants Wesfarmers Ltd and Woolworths Ltd rose 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained steadily during morning trade, and pushed higher after the jobs data to be up 36.2 points at 4,774.6 by 0106 GMT, its highest level since May 2011. The index rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday. Australian employment unexpectedly dipped 5,500 in December while the jobless rate nudged up 5.4 percent, a soft report that led markets to narrow the odds of further rate cuts. "The RBA looks at the employment data closely, and this figure is definitely supportive for the argument to cut rates further," said Tom Kennedy, economist at JPMorgan. Analysts said the data came against a fairly positive global background for the share market. "There's a growing sentiment among investors that international risks have been significantly reduced, particularly after the U.S. made a start on its fiscal negotiations," said Ric Spooner, market strategist at CMC Markets. Iron ore miner BHP Billiton Ltd rose 1.1 percent, but rival Rio Tinto Ltd fell 0.9 percent. Mineral sands producer Iluka Resources jumped 6.5 percent after announcing fresh steps to cut costs. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.8 percent, or 32.5 points to 4,201.8. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Woodside Petroleum Ltd rose 0.9 percent to A$35.51. Australia's top oil and gas company posted a 46 percent rise in fourth-quarter production from a year earlier and maintained its 2013 production forecast of 88 million to 94 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). (0105 GMT) * Santos gained 1.5 percent to A$11.81. The oil and gas company is on track to meet its 2013 production forecasts after enjoying a 10 percent rise in 2012. (0106 GMT) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)