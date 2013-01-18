(Updates to close)
Jan 18 Australian shares closed 0.3 percent
higher on Friday to sit around a 20-month high, buoyed by mining
stocks and a strong lead from Wall Street, but better Chinese
GDP data failed to boost the market further.
Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 2.7 percent
after chief executive Tom Albanese stepped down following
billions of dollars of write-offs on aluminium and coal assets,
to be replaced by iron ore division chief Sam
Walsh.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 14.6 points higher to
4,771.2, according to the latest data. It rose 1.3 percent for
the week, the biggest weekly gain in seven weeks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index backed off from
a five-year high and fell 0.8 percent to 4,164.2, after the
country's Q4 consumer price index dipped 0.2 percent, lower than
expected.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)