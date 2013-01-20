SYDNEY, Jan 21 Australian stocks are likely to
open higher on Monday, taking a lead from firmer offshore
markets and commodity prices. Investors are awaiting U.S.
earnings and Australian inflation data due out later this week.
* Local share price index futures climbed 0.4
percent to 4,757, a 14.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday to 4,771.2, and was
up 1.3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain in seven
weeks.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 4,188.1 in early trade.
* The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as
the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid
start to the quarterly earnings season.
* Copper rose on Friday, bolstered by better-than-expected
fourth quarter growth in top consumer China's economy, but
concerns about U.S. debt and supply surpluses kept gains in
check.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1485.98 0.34% 5.040
USD/JPY 90.13 0.09% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8399 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1684.4 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 95.56 0.07% 0.070
DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39% 53.68
ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24% 0.32
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats
* Brent crude up on debt limit proposal, supply worries
* Gold slightly lower after weak U.S. consumer data
* Copper gains on upbeat China economic data
