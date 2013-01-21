(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move) SYDNEY, Jan 21 Australian shares were trading flat on Monday, with the gold sector up and National Australia Bank Ltd rising after a media report of interest in its British unit although the market was seen consolidating after last week's rally to a 20-month high. National Australia Bank climbed 1.6 percent to $26.78, a three-month high, after a report that Spain's Banco Santander SA is considering a 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion) bid for its British business. In the gold sector, Newcrest Mining Ltd rose 2.3 percent while Regis Resources Ltd was up 2.6 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.3 points higher at 4,771.5 as of 0028 GMT. The index ended 1.3 percent higher last week, the biggest weekly gain in seven weeks. Insurers were strong, with Suncorp rising 0.3 percent. "I think things are pretty quiet at the moment partly due to the fact that it's a public holiday in the U.S. tonight. You're probably not going to see a huge amount of movement coming through," said Steve Daghlian, market analyst at Commonwealth Securities. "When it comes to economic news, there's nothing really to drive markets today in Australia or in the region, really." Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd slipped 0.3 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd inched up 0.2 percent. Defensives were weak, with blood products maker CSL Ltd dropping 1 percent. Australia's No.1 telecommunications provider Telstra Corp Ltd slipped 0.1 percent and national food retailer Wesfarmers Ltd fell 0.2 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,190.7. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * QBE Insurance Group Ltd jumped 2.6 percent to A$12.06 after announcing it is considering cutting 700 jobs as part of cost cutting measures. (0027 GMT) * Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd climbed 2.9 percent to A$0.36. The company announced plans for the development of a $2.2 billion LNG export facility at Lake Charles, Louisiana, by the company's wholly owned U.S. subisdiary, Magnolia LNG. (0027 GMT) * Oz Minerals Ltd climbed 4.3 percent to A$7.62 after it increased its mineral-resource estimate by 43 percent at its Carrapateena deposit in South Australia. The copper and gold mining company also made a new discovery at Khamsin, 10 kilmotres from the Carrapateena site. (0028 GMT) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edmund Klamann)