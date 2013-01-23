SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australian shares are expected to
edge higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street where the
tech sector posted better-than-expected profits. Investors are
likely to be cautious ahead of manufacturing data from major
export market China and local releases, including a quarterly
production report from Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 4,762.0, but still at a 25.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index rose 0.2 percent
higher to 4,787.8 on Wednesday, the highest close in almost 21
months.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1
percent to 4,191.5 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to six days on
Wednesday after stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and
Google alleviated investor concerns about the technology sector.
* Copper fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by indications of
a well-supplied market amid higher output from mining groups
such as BHP Billiton and signs of subdued demand from top
consumer China.
* Spot iron ore prices were steady on Wednesday, with weak
steel demand in top importer China curbing gains from port
shutdowns in Australia.
* Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of
the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, was due to reopen on
Wednesday after being spared the brunt of a cyclone that has
also shut other major ports in Western Australia.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Australia's third
biggest iron ore miner, will report its quarterly iron ore
production.
* The HSBC China PMI figure is due at 0145 GMT on Thursday,
with the market expecting a stronger reading than December's
51.5.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1494.81 0.15% 2.250
USD/JPY 88.6 -0.11% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8276 -- -0.016
SPOT GOLD 1685.66 -0.35% -5.940
US CRUDE 95.53 -1.19% -1.150
DOW JONES 13779.33 0.49% 67.12
ASIA ADRS 134.10 -0.21% -0.28
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P knocks on 1,500 barrier as tech earnings extend rally
* US oil prices plunge after Seaway pipeline cuts rates
* Gold down on EU data, better economic outlook
* Copper slips on higher mine output, subdued China data
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by Jane Wardell)