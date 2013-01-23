SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street where the tech sector posted better-than-expected profits. Investors are likely to be cautious ahead of manufacturing data from major export market China and local releases, including a quarterly production report from Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 4,762.0, but still at a 25.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index rose 0.2 percent higher to 4,787.8 on Wednesday, the highest close in almost 21 months. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,191.5 in early trade. * The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to six days on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google alleviated investor concerns about the technology sector. * Copper fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by indications of a well-supplied market amid higher output from mining groups such as BHP Billiton and signs of subdued demand from top consumer China. * Spot iron ore prices were steady on Wednesday, with weak steel demand in top importer China curbing gains from port shutdowns in Australia. * Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, was due to reopen on Wednesday after being spared the brunt of a cyclone that has also shut other major ports in Western Australia. * Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Australia's third biggest iron ore miner, will report its quarterly iron ore production. * The HSBC China PMI figure is due at 0145 GMT on Thursday, with the market expecting a stronger reading than December's 51.5. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1494.81 0.15% 2.250 USD/JPY 88.6 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8276 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1685.66 -0.35% -5.940 US CRUDE 95.53 -1.19% -1.150 DOW JONES 13779.33 0.49% 67.12 ASIA ADRS 134.10 -0.21% -0.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P knocks on 1,500 barrier as tech earnings extend rally * US oil prices plunge after Seaway pipeline cuts rates * Gold down on EU data, better economic outlook * Copper slips on higher mine output, subdued China data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by Jane Wardell)