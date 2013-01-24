Jan 25 Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday, building on an upward surge since the start of
the new year that has taken the market to a 21-month high,
boosted by solid China factory data and Japanese stimulus
measures.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,797, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark index closed 0.5 percent higher at
4,810.2 on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.6
points to 4,185.3 in early trade.
* The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its
seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed
to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in
more than four years. The S&P 500 inched up just 0.01 of a point
to finish at 1,494.82.
* Copper steadied on Thursday as disappointing corporate
earnings offset strong growth in manufacturing in China and the
United States, which boosted expectations of a pickup in demand
from the world's top metals consumers.
* Spot iron ore prices rose to one-week highs as some
Chinese steel mills continued to restock ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday, although buying interest was lean.
* Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of
the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, resumed normal operations
on Thursday after being spared the brunt of a cyclone that has
also shut other major ports in Western Australia.
* Healthcare firm ResMed, which makes products to
treat sleep disorders, reported second-quarter profits jumped 24
percent, with revenues up 13 percent on U.S. and European
demand. The stock has gained 8 percent since the start of the
year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2218 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1494.82 0% 0.010
USD/JPY 90.31 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8524 -- 0.025
SPOT GOLD 1667.29 0.00% -0.070
US CRUDE 95.9 0.70% 0.670
DOW JONES 13825.33 0.33% 46.00
ASIA ADRS 134.44 0.25% 0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb
* Oil rises on encouraging economic data, Seaway optimism
* Gold drops 1 percent on technical selling, HSBC cut
* Copper steadies, China data points to recovery
