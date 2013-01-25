(Updates with comments, stocks on the move)
MELBOURNE Jan 25 Australian shares gained 0.3
percent on Friday, climbing for an eighth straight session and
touching a 21-month high, boosted by solid China factory data
and Japanese stimulus measures.
For the week, the market was on track to post a gain of 1.1
percent. The benchmark has risen 3.8 percent so far in January.
"I think the market is certainly on a roll," said Lonsec
senior client adviser Michael Heffernan.
"The U.S. debt ceiling has been pushed out, Japan is
stimulating their economy and Europe seems to have digested
their debt crisis. There aren't a lot of negatives at the
moment," he said.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 15.5 points
to 4,824.8 by 0010 GMT, with volumes heavy in options-related
trading. It was the best intraday level since May 2, 2011.
The index closed 0.5 percent higher on Thursday.
Australian markets will be closed on Monday for the
Australia Day holiday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index reversed early
losses and was up 0.1 percent at 4,195.9.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Shares in retailer Specialty Fashion Group surged
by more than one-third after the company forecast its first-half
net profit would nearly triple - a rare earnings upgrade for the
battered retail sector.
The owner of Katies and Millers chains said cost cutting and
reduced cotton prices would help to lift profit, on just a 2
percent rise in sales. The company is due to report results on
Feb. 18. The shares traded up 34.3 percent at A$0.94.
* Underwear maker and retailer Pacific Brands,
maker of Bonds, jumped 5.1 percent to A$0.657.
* Shares in Karoon Gas Australia Ltd leapt 16
percent after it said it had found oil at its Kangaroo-1 well
off the coast of Brazil.
Karoon shares touched a high of A$6.24 and last traded up 15
percent at A$6.21.
* Healthcare firm ResMed , which makes
products to treat sleep disorders, saw its shares jump 5.1
percent to A$4.50.
It reported second-quarter profits jumped 24 percent, with
revenue up 13 percent on U.S. and European demand. The stock has
gained 70 percent over the past 12 months.
