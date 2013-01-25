(Updates with closing levels, details)
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE Jan 25 Australian shares advanced 0.5
percent on Friday ahead of a long weekend, climbing for an
eighth straight session and touching a 21-month high on positive
economic news from top trading partners.
For the week, the market scored a gain of 1.3 percent,
boosted by solid China and U.S. manufacturing data and moves by
Japanese policymakers to reflate their economy. The benchmark
has risen 3.8 percent so far in January.
"The PMI indicators from the U.S., Europe and China should
serve to keep markets tracking higher," said CMC Markets senior
trader Tim Waterer.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 25 points
at 4,835.2, with volumes heavy in options-related trading. It
was the best close since April 28, 2011. Australian markets will
be closed on Monday for the Australia Day holiday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished up 0.2
percent at 4,199.8.
Karoon Gas Australia Ltd leapt 14 percent to A$6.15
after it said it had found oil at its Kangaroo-1 well off the
coast of Brazil.
Shares in contractor Macmahon Holdings ended down
3.6 percent at A$0.27. Macmahon said it may face a problem at
Mongolia's giant Tavan Tolgoi coal mine after April, if its
client Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi does not sort out funding
difficulties.
Shares in retailer Specialty Fashion Group surged
38.6 percent to A$0.97 after the company forecast its first-half
net profit would nearly triple - a rare earnings upgrade for the
battered retail sector. The company is due to report results on
Feb. 18.
Healthcare firm ResMed , which makes
products to treat sleep disorders, saw its shares jump 7 percent
to A$4.58 after second-quarter net profit rose 24 percent, with
revenue up 13 percent on U.S. and European demand.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)